Subtropical depression forms in Atlantic Ocean

A subtropical depression has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, but it is expected to be short-lived and not affect any land, according to the National Weather Center. It is the first such system to develop in the month of April since 2003.
Subtropical Depression One has formed in the central Atlantic and is no threat to land. Full advisory: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/19TYPhW04y— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) April 19, 2017
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the system was located about 890 miles west-southwest of the Azores. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving to north-northeast at 8 mph, according to the Hurricane Center.
“A gradual turn to the north is expected tonight,” the Hurricane Center said.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect
