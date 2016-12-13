Heavy fog rolls into Tampa Bay region

Severe Weather Blog

December 13, 2016

The Tampa Bay region, including Manatee and Sarasota counties, remains under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

 

By MARC R. MASFERRER

The Tampa Bay region, including Manatee County , remains under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Weather Service said driving could be hazardous, with visibility in some areas cut to about a quarter of a mile.

In addition to Manatee, the fog advisory also is in effect for Pinellas, Hillsbourgh, Polk, Hardee, Highlands, DeSoto and Lee counties.

Once the fog lifts or burns off, the Weather Service says there should be sunny skies and a high temperature of 78. Wednesday evening, patchy fog could return, with temperatures dropping to 63.

 

 

