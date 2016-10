South Carolina woman after flood: 'I really don't even want to come back'

Clelia Turbeville, a babysitter who works from home, on Wednesday returned to her flooded Socastee house for the third time since the Hurricane Matthew flood to grab a few things for her mother. Turbeville doesn't have flood insurance, and she's not sure how she feels about the loss. "You know what, I really don’t even know," she said. "It really hasn’t hit me yet."