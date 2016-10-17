Severe Weather Blog
Drone footage of neighborhood on Hilton Head after Hurricane Matthew
Steven Hull, president of Mason Dixon Services, LLC located in Maryland, provided this drone footage shot on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, of a neighborhood on Hilton Head Island of trees toppled by Hurricane Matthew. The company, which specializes in stabilizing structures after storm damage, stresses that homeowners should make sure they work with licensed contractors. Hull says they've mainly been dealing with downed trees working in the Bluffton, Hilton Head area since last Wednesday.Mason Dixon Services LLC