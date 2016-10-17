Drone footage of neighborhood on Hilton Head after Hurricane Matthew

A lifelong resident of Hilton Head, Charlesetta Rimko and family stayed on the island as long as they could (until Friday night) before evacuating for Hurricane Matthew, and managed to return early the next morning. Unlike just about everyone who had evacuated Hilton Head for the hurricane, Rimko, her husband and their children were home — albeit in a flooded house, with tree damage. Little did Charlesetta — who suffered a broken wrist while in a hotel on the mainland Friday night — know that leaving the island later Saturday to tend to her injury would result in days of separation from her family