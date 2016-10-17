Drone footage of neighborhood on Hilton Head after Hurricane Matthew

Steven Hull, president of Mason Dixon Services, LLC located in Maryland, provided this drone footage shot on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, of a neighborhood on Hilton Head Island of trees toppled by Hurricane Matthew. The company, which specializes in stabilizing structures after storm damage, stresses that homeowners should make sure they work with licensed contractors. Hull says they've mainly been dealing with downed trees working in the Bluffton, Hilton Head area since last Wednesday.
Hilton Head, South Carolina, woman, family returned to island after Matthew ... but she's stuck on mainland

A lifelong resident of Hilton Head, Charlesetta Rimko and family stayed on the island as long as they could (until Friday night) before evacuating for Hurricane Matthew, and managed to return early the next morning. Unlike just about everyone who had evacuated Hilton Head for the hurricane, Rimko, her husband and their children were home — albeit in a flooded house, with tree damage. Little did Charlesetta — who suffered a broken wrist while in a hotel on the mainland Friday night — know that leaving the island later Saturday to tend to her injury would result in days of separation from her family

Time-lapse of post-Matthew tour on Parris Island

Parris Island Fire and Emergency Services conduct a tour of Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 8, 2016, to assess damage from Hurricane Matthew. The fire department also cleared major road obstructions. Approximately 6,000 recruits in training evacuated to Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany. Training will resume at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island when travel back is safe and training can be properly conducted.

