Aerial footage of the devastation in Jeremie, Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah's aerial flight of the Lowcountry after Matthew, a category 2 hurricane, skirted the east coast. This video features Harbour Town at Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island of the iconic 18th green as well as the yacht basin as seen on Oct. 9, 2016.
Coast Guard Air Station Savannah's aerial flight of the Lowcountry after Matthew, a category 2 hurricane, skirted the east coast. This video features the bridges to Hilton Head Island as seen on Oct. 9, 2016.
A lifelong resident of Hilton Head, Charlesetta Rimko and family stayed on the island as long as they could (until Friday night) before evacuating for Hurricane Matthew, and managed to return early the next morning. Unlike just about everyone who had evacuated Hilton Head for the hurricane, Rimko, her husband and their children were home — albeit in a flooded house, with tree damage. Little did Charlesetta — who suffered a broken wrist while in a hotel on the mainland Friday night — know that leaving the island later Saturday to tend to her injury would result in days of separation from her family
Parris Island Fire and Emergency Services conduct a tour of Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 8, 2016, to assess damage from Hurricane Matthew. The fire department also cleared major road obstructions. Approximately 6,000 recruits in training evacuated to Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany. Training will resume at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island when travel back is safe and training can be properly conducted.
Coast Guard Air Station Savannah's aerial flight of the Lowcountry after Matthew, a category 2 hurricane, skirted the east coast. This video features Fort Pulaski National Monument in Savannah, Ga. as seen on Oct. 9, 2016.
