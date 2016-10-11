Time-lapse of post-Matthew tour on Parris Island

Parris Island Fire and Emergency Services conduct a tour of Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 8, 2016, to assess damage from Hurricane Matthew. The fire department also cleared major road obstructions. Approximately 6,000 recruits in training evacuated to Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany. Training will resume at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island when travel back is safe and training can be properly conducted.
Cpl. Carlin Warren Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

Severe Weather Blog

Massive destruction spotted on Haiti's southern coast

In this video obtained by the Miami Herald, all along Haiti's southern coast, from Port-Salut to Roche-a-Bateau, Hurricane Matthew's destruction is visible. Banana trees are gone, coconut palms look like wet mops and debris stand where homes once stood. As Haitian officials still try to figure out the death toll, the living try to figure out how to move on.

Editor's Choice Videos