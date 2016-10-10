South Carolina residents still waiting to return home after Hurricane Matthew

Hurricane Matthew turned a Hilton Head man's home into a "moat." Bill Hughes, who lives on Kings Court and who was in his home during the storm, captured the major flooding around the house just before 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
With Hurricane Matthew set to hit the South Carolina coast tomorrow, Charleston's historic downtown area has been all but abandoned. The sidewalks of the usually bustling King Street are mostly empty and many store and restaurant windows have been boarded up.
President Obama received a Hurricane Matthew update on Friday morning and said, "we've seen some significant damage in portions of South Florida, I think the bigger concern at this point is not just hurricane-force winds, but storm surge." He also encouraged people in four states expected to be impacted by the storm to listen to their local officials.
Big waves lapped against the shore of Jensen Beach as Hurricane Matthew approached Florida's east coast in the early hours of Friday. Forecasters warned the Category 4 storm could bring a storm surge and winds of up 120 mph to coastal communities in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
Sammy Wullner Owner of Pets Inc. explains how 70 dogs from shelters in Pawley's Island were rescued from Hurricane Matthew. The dogs were stacked on top of each other in crates and bused to Pets Inc. in Columbia Thursday night.