FPL restores power to all South Florida customers after Matthew

All Florida Power & Light customers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties who were in the dark after Hurricane Matthew had their power restored by Sunday evening, according to the utility company.
Throughout the storm, which grazed Florida’s east coast Thursday and Friday as its made its way north, nearly 150,000 customers — the majority in Palm Beach — temporarily lost power.
FPL workers were on standby throughout the state to quickly fix the power problems brought on by Matthew’s high winds and rain. Crews will restore power as long as winds are less than 35 miles per hour.
By Sunday afternoon, there were 10 customers in Palm Beach County still without power, according to FPL. By the evening, those customers had their power restored.
There were still significant power outages Sunday in several counties across central and north Florida including Martin, Volusia and St. Johns.
“Our crews worked through the night again & we’ll continue working until all customers are restored,” the company tweeted Sunday morning.
