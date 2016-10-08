Hurricane Matthew leaves 4 dead, flooding damage as it exits Florida, makes landfall in SC

Florida’s northeast coast begin to clean up Saturday morning as Hurricane Matthew finally pulled away after killing four, flooding streets and raking hundreds of miles of beach-side communities before making landfall in South Carolina.
In St. Augustine’s historic downtown, some residents awoke and walked their neighborhoods and along a sea wall that storm surge waters breached on Friday, flooding streets, swallowing vehicles and climbing the steps to hotel entrances. The flood waters had receded by Saturday morning in Old Town, but the city was still riddled with puddles, and leaves, branches and some down tree littered most roads.
St. John’s County Sheriff’s deputies and National Guard members redirected traffic in some areas, barring access to the hardest hit areas in downtown and along the coast.
Matthew continued its assault to the north in Georgia and South Carolina. At 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said the storm has weakened to a Category 1, with 75 mph winds after making landfall southeast of McClellanville. But it was pushing a potential 9-foot storm surge that could leave major damage in much of the low-country, including Charleston, where sea water was overlapping the walls of the historic Battery promenade Saturday morning.
The biggest impact along North Florida’s waterfront was from storm surge, which was pushed inland by the storm. A 4.73-foot storm surge measured in the St. Johns River at Mayport was the highest recorded in more than a century. The storm surge had been forecast to rise as much as 10 feet in some coastal areas of Duval and Nassau counties as high tide arrived Friday.
As of 6 a.m., more than 1 million were without power, including about half of all Duval County. Gov. Rick Scott planned to take an aerial tour of the area with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, with the duo set to take off from Cecil Field Airport.
Power, though, was on Saturday morning across the river in downtown Jacksonville’s upscale San Marco business district on the east bank, though there were few cars on the roads and residents appeared to be heeding Curry’s order to stay home.
“I never lost power,” said Tony Vecchio, who rode out the storm at his home in the city’s San Marco neighborhood south of downtown. Vecchio, director of the Jacksonville Zoo, said his dog slept through the hurricane. “He hates thunderstorms, but a hurricane didn’t seem to bother him.”
Greg and Shannon Cline sat outside a Waffle House after driving from St. Augustine to get out of their house, which lost power during the storm but otherwise remained intact.
“We had to find something other than canned peaches for brekfast,” Shannon Cline said.
Like many others, they were relieved the storm never made it to shore.
“When the wind gusts came, you kind of held your breath,” she said. “It’s kind of surreal. I just want to get back to normal.”
But the storm still did damage to the area, the extent of which was being examined Saturday as Matthew struck South Carolina. As of 11 a.m., the storm was about 55 miles south-southwest of Myrtle Beach, and moving northeast at 12 miles per hour. Hurricane-force winds extend 25 miles out from the storm’s center.
The storm is expected to dump up to a foot of rain in some areas east of Interstate 95.
“Although weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, Matthew is expected to remain near hurricane strength while the center is near the coasts of South Carolina and North Carolina,” the National Weather Service said in its 11 a.m. advisory.
Forecasters expected the hurricane to begin heading east Sunday, although they backed off projections that the storm would loop around and head back toward the Bahamas as a tropical depression Thursday morning. Projections now have the storm out in the middle of the Atlantic by Monday morning. Computer models are split on where it will head next, with some showing it heading south toward the Bahamas and others showing it heading north in the general area of Nova Scotia.
Remnants of Matthew could be seen in Jacksonville from a scattering of knocked down trees and some debris on the roadways but no obvious signs of damage were immediately evident before sunrise. More than half of the city lost power, but service began to be restored in the wee hours. Gas stations, restaurants and other businesses also began to open their doors before sunrise.
Jacksonville Beach residents remained stranded, having been told Friday by Mayor Charlie Latham to stay away until damage could be assessed and debris cleaned up. The storm, which sent waves flooding over sand dunes and onto city streets, reportedly did severe damage to the Jacksonville Beach pier.
In Florida, Matthew was greatly feared as it ripped through Haiti — killing more than 800 people — and the Bahamas earlier this week before sparing South Florida but battering the rest of the state’s Atlantic coastline. It fell short of generating sustained winds of hurricane force anywhere in Florida, though a gust of 107 mph was recorded on Cape Canaveral on Friday morning, and never made landfall in the state during its long, close passage.
In Florida and across the southeast coast, authorities began to worry that days of watching the storm was fueling hurricane fatigue. Gov. Rick Scott warned the state not to drop its guard just yet. About 1.5 million Floridians remained in evacuation zones.
“We are very concerned about storm surge and there is potential for significant flooding in Jacksonville today,” Scott said. “Flooding in this area could potentially last for days and river flooding could last even longer.”
President Barack Obama echoed the governor, recalling the track Hurricane Sandy took in 2012. The gigantic storm initially spared much of the southeast coast but pounded the northeast after coming ashore near Atlantic City, New Jersey.
“Initially people thought this doesn’t look as bad as we thought and suddenly you get massive storm surge and lot of people were severely affected,” he said. “This is still a really dangerous hurricane. The potential for flooding, loss of life and severe property damage continues to exist.”
Florida’s first storm-related death was reported Friday in St. Lucie County, after rescue workers were unable to respond to an emergency call from a woman suffering a heart attack as winds gusted at 68 mph. A woman in her 60s also was killed in Volusia County but details were unavailable and a Jacksonville TV station reported that a Putnam County woman was killed after a tree fell on her trailer.
About 22,360 people remained in 145 shelters in 33 counties Friday, emergency management officials said. Schools and government offices were closed in 45 counties and 30 colleges and universities from Miami-Dade College to Pasco-Hernando and eight hospitals were evacuated in the storm zone.
All flights to Orlando on Friday were canceled. Disney World remained closed.
The state also told the University of Miami and Florida State that highway patrol troopers who normally escort teams won’t be available for this weekend’s match-up in Miami.
“All state law enforcement will be doing hurricane response and recovery,” said Jackie Schutz, Scott’s communications director.
South Florida largely dodged major impacts after the storm shifted east as it neared Andros Island in the Bahamas on Thursday. About 172,000 lost power, but almost all customers were expected to have their power restored by late Sunday, Florida Power & Light said.
Water levels in Lake Okeechobee continued to rise because of the storm, said Col. Jason Kirk, Jacksonville District Commander, but initial assessments of its impact “indicate that the dike has weathered the storm well.”
Water managers estimated that the lake levels will rise to a stage of 16.5 feet and, as a result, the Army Corps of Engineers has resumed discharges from the lake after suspending them during the storm.
On Friday, coastal cities from St. Lucie to Melbourne to Jacksonville braced for the worst.
At Florida Hospital Flagler, about 20 miles north of Daytona Beach and the only hospital in Flagler County, a skeleton crew of physicians, nurses and staff locked the doors to ride out the storm. When sustained winds reached 45 mph, county officials grounded ambulances and other emergency responders.
Hospital staff had evacuated 110 patients to other medical centers beginning on Tuesday. Only one patient, who required emergency medical care, remained at the hospital.
“We’re somewhat in lock down,” said John Subers, a public information officer inside the hospital.
In Vero Beach, further south on the coast, winds battered the barrier island but damage was more inconvenient than catastrophic.
Darrell Etheridge, who stayed in an apartment two blocks from the beach, said Matthew blew off his garage and tore down the banister to his upstairs neighbor’s apartment, but did little other damage. Winds “sounded like a pack of wolves,” he said, but added, “I got off damn good.”
When authorities, after they inspected the causeways, finally allowed people to return across to Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island and Cape Canaveral, they found neighborhoods that were mostly unscathed.
Down A1A in Cape Canaveral, marinas, car dealerships, T-shirt shops and a couple of mini-golf courses were all deserted — but undamaged by winds. Police, however, had blocked off access to Cocoa Beach Pier area because of a gas leak, one neighbor said.
At Merritt Island, electricity had already been restored to many homes. Fences and tree limbs littered the streets, but no homes were destroyed — save for a rusty old barn structure on a rural strip of the island.
Tony Price, 59, and his 5-year-old son Jadin rode out the storm in their home on North Banana Drive on Merritt Island. The power went off early in the night amid the shrieking winds. They watched a small battery- powered TV and ate Spam and peanut-butter sandwiches.
“Old favorites,” Price said, grinning, as he and his son collected shreds of wood from their fence that crumpled.
The fence and a tin shed were the only casualties. He figured it would cost him about $5,000 to repair all the damages. “We were expecting a lot more, especially because on the news, they kept saying it would be a category 4 or 5,” Price said, motioning to his son. “This one slept right through it.”
Down the street, Jim Kemp, 75, a resident of the island for more than four decades, was patching up a small tear in his roof. The only other damages: tree limbs, a half-or-dozen that plopped onto the lawn.
“I stayed with my daughter, son-in-law and two cats and a dog,” Kemp said. “We stayed up all night on the covered porch watching the wind.”
Staff writers David Ovalle, Daniel Chang, Alex Harris, Glenn Garvin, Charles Rabin, Jenny Staletovich, Jay Weaver, Mary Ellen Klas and Julie K. Brown, along with the Associated Press contributed to this report.
