53,000 FPL customers without power in South Florida

With Hurricane Matthew moving on, repair crews were making steady progress restoring power to the 172,000 South Florida homes and businesses that lost electricity during the storm.
By 11 a.m. Friday, nearly 70 percent of the 172,000 or so customers who lost power in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were back on-line, Florida Power and Light said.
Of the approximately 53,000 who were still without power, the vast majority were in Palm Beach, where most of the county lost power at some point during the storm. FPL said 43,060 customers remained dark, though electricity had been restored to 114,670.
In Miami-Dade, 4,790 of the 24,090 who lost power were still dark; in Broward, 5,070 customers of the 27,410 with outages were still waiting for the electricity to come back on.
The numbers were far less favorable in the northern part of the state, where Matthew was still wreaking havoc. More than 612,000 FPL customers across Florida were dark, a number that was steadily rising Friday morning.
The storm’s biggest impact on the power grid was on central Florida’s Atlantic coast; in Brevard County, more than 183,000 customers — more than half the country —had lost power, including seven of the 15 emergency shelters.
