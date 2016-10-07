Waves in South Carolina as Hurricane Matthew approaches

The Atlantic Ocean rolls onto the beach at the Isle of Palms, S.C. ahead of Hurricane Matthew on October 7, 2016.
Jeff Siner Charlotte Observer

Ficus to blame for early hurricane power outage in Miami

Some Miami Shores residents found themselves without power much earlier than expected due to a large ficus tree from the Miami Shores Golf Course being uprooted very early Thursday afternoon. Dr. Charles Southerland, who lives across from the golf course along NE 101st St in Miami Shores, says the huge tree came crashing down around 1pm, taking with it the power lines for his whole block.

