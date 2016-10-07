Waves in South Carolina as Hurricane Matthew approaches

An emergency animal shelter at Fort Valley State University will serve as the temporary home of 68 animals evacuated from the Oatland Island Education Center in Savannah, Georgia. The evacuation was in direct response to the expected path of Hurricane Matthew.
Some Miami Shores residents found themselves without power much earlier than expected due to a large ficus tree from the Miami Shores Golf Course being uprooted very early Thursday afternoon. Dr. Charles Southerland, who lives across from the golf course along NE 101st St in Miami Shores, says the huge tree came crashing down around 1pm, taking with it the power lines for his whole block.
After days of waiting for the impact of Hurricane Matthew, a couple ventures out to Fort Lauderdale Beach to take a swim after the threat of the storm was down graded in the late afternoon, October 6, 2016.
A special message regarding your safety from The Weather Channel. Hurricane Matthew could have catastrophic impacts and concerns are growing about people that have decided to stay in areas under mandatory evacuations.