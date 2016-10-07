First storm-related death reported in Florida

1:29 Savannah animals evacuated to escape Hurricane Matthew Pause

1:08 Hurricane Katrina survivor relives evacuation

1:19 Dozens of bucket trucks stage ahead of Hurricane Matthew

0:12 Sign language interpreter shows how to sign 'hurricane'

0:53 Myrtle Beach businesses gearing up for Hurricane Matthew

1:02 Parts of Haiti left in ruins says UN humanitarian coordinator (aerial footage of damage)

1:22 Ficus to blame for early hurricane power outage in Miami

0:45 Tourists go for a swim as Hurricane Matthew passes by

1:04 Urgent message from hurricane specialist for Floridians in the path of Hurricane Matthew.mp4

2:58 Florida AD addresses postponement of football game with LSU