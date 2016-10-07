This TV anchor said everyone would die when Hurricane Matthew hit Florida

1:19 Dozens of bucket trucks stage ahead of Hurricane Matthew Pause

0:12 Sign language interpreter shows how to sign 'hurricane'

0:53 Myrtle Beach businesses gearing up for Hurricane Matthew

1:22 Ficus to blame for early hurricane power outage in Miami

0:45 Tourists go for a swim as Hurricane Matthew passes by

1:04 Urgent message from hurricane specialist for Floridians in the path of Hurricane Matthew.mp4

2:58 Florida AD addresses postponement of football game with LSU

1:32 Beach goers check waves before Hurricane Matthew's arrival

0:54 Jupiter Beach starts to feel effects from Hurricane Matthew

1:31 Haiti Interior minister: Tens of thousands of homes destroyed