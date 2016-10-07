Death toll in Haiti rises to 271 after Hurricane Matthew devastation

More than a 140 people are confirmed dead in Haiti's Grand' Anse region, bringing the confirmed deaths from Hurricane Matthew to 271, the director of the Office of Civil Protection told The Miami Herald.
"It's almost 300, and it will surely rise," Marie-Alta Jean-Baptiste said.
Jean-Baptiste said a 283 death toll reported by The Associated Press was incorrect and had not yet been independently confirmed. The news agency cited an Emmanuel Pierre as its source.
Additional workers from the Office of Civil Protection flew into Jeremie, a city on the southern peninsula, on Thursday and had been compiling information about deaths and damages throughout the night.
Jean-Baptiste said they will continue to confirm deaths this morning. Many of the people died in the mountains while trying to escape the storm's sea surge; others after their homes and roofs collapsed on them because of Matthew's strong winds, she said.
