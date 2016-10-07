Severe Weather Blog

October 7, 2016 8:07 AM

Anna Maria Island remains under tropical storm watch

Manatee and Pinellas counties remain under a tropical storm watch or warning Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 8 a.m., a tropical storm watch. extended from Anna Maria Island in Manatee County north to the Anclote River north of Tarpon Springs in Pinellas County.

A tropical storm warning extended north of there to the Suwanee River.

Earlier, as Hurricane Matthew approached South Florida, all of the Gulf Coast between the Everglades and the Suwanee River was under either a tropical storm watch or warning.

