Severe Weather Blog
Coast Guard survey shows extensive damage in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew conducts the first post-storm damage assessment flights over Haiti following Hurricane Matthew on October 5, 2016. The Ocean Sentry crew reported heavy coastal flooding and significant damage to infrastructure in southern Haiti as well as damage to highways, structures and houses along the northern region of Haiti and the south side of Isle De La Tortue.