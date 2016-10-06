Hurricane Matthew up to Cat 4, and winds are whipping South Florida

Hurricane Matthew rebounded into a powerful Category 4 storm early Thursday as winds began battering Florida’s east coast.
In their 11 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center reported sustained winds speeds at 140 mph. Located about 180 miles southeast of Miami, the storm was moving northwest at 14 mph. The fierce storm, now between Andros Island and Nassau, will likely continue moving north, northwest today and swing close or strike Florida Friday.
Hurricane force winds extend about 120 miles across the monster storm, with tropical storm force winds covering about 320 miles.
Across South Florida, winds started picking up as Matthew drew closer. Preparations remained hit or miss despite urgent warnings from authorities over the last two days.
Up and down Southwest Eighth Street, some businesses — the Latin American Cafe, Ace Hardware and Rey’s Pizza — were business as usual. Workers mid morning were busy shuttering Pego Lamps. Thursday’s long gas lines had vanished.
In Miami Shores, Eli Bru-Garcia and her father Jaime Bru were doing what they do every morning: jogging along the bay. They did not shutter their home,
From downtown Miami, through Belle Meade and Morningside and up to Aventura, very few homes and businesses were shuttered. Some stores were open, mainly drug and liquor and grocery stores and gas stations. Otherwise, people seemed to be taking advantage of a day off work.
"I'm not scared. Not here," said tech worker Alex Macedo, 40, as he tossed coconuts to his dog. "I think if you're up north you should be concerned."
In a morning briefing, Gov. Rick Scott said 58 shelters were open across the state Thursday, with another 84 scheduled to open. About 3,000 residents have already evacuated. Scott also activated 2,500 National Guard troops, who had positioned 150 trucks carrying water and enough food for more than 10,000 around the state. Search and rescue teams are on standby in West Palm Beach and Orlando, said Air Force Maj. Caitlin Brown of the Florida National Guard. Other troops were at Camp Blanding near Starke, Fla.
The Guard also has nearly 2,500 "high water vehicles," eight helicopters, 17 boats and more than 700 generators that could be used in emergency operations, she added.
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered along the coast of Brevard and Palm Beach counties, and voluntary evacuations in Broward County. In Miami-Dade, state officials recommended that people who live in mobile home parks also move to safer shelter.
At Miami International Airport, about 90 percent of the daily flights were cancelled. Some flights will continue through noon and airport officials said early Thursday they don’t expect to close the airport.
In Miami-Dade, police put staff on standby but said street patrols are generally suspended when winds reach 40 mph. The county’s solid waste department cancelled pick-ups, but urged residents to secure bins.
In Broward County on Thursday morning, 1,300 people were in shelters, with the two shelters designated for those with special needs already full, county officials said.
Well before the doors opened, a crowd had gathered Wednesday night at a Fort Lauderdale shelter, toting suitcases, pillows and bags of prescription medication, Most said they lived on the city’s east side, in Hurricane Matthew's possible path. Some were homeless with no other place to go, others living in homes that didn't have the right protections.
"I am homeless. There is no way I can ride out a Category 3 or 4 outside," said Ken Roberts, 59, a U.S. Army veteran who came to Fort Lauderdale from Asheville, NC last year. "I would not make it."
Overnight, Matthew pummeled the Bahamas with heavy winds and storm surge. On Spanish Wells north of Eleuthera, resident Lance Pinder said winds were reaching 70 mph Thursday morning.
Staff writers Audra Burch, Chuck Rabin, Carol Rosenberg, Chabelli Herrera and Julie K. Brown contributed to this report.
