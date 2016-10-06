Manatee County schools closed Friday; county is under tropical storm warning

Manatee County schools will be closed Friday because of Hurricane Matthew, officials said Thursday.
The move comes hours after the county commission declared a state of emergency to ease preparations for any local effects of the monster hurricane now approaching South Florida.
The Gulf Coast of Florida, including Manatee County, is now under a tropical storm warning after Hurricane Matthew was upgraded back to a category 4 storm. Rainty and windy conditions associated with the outer bands of the hurricane are expected to begin affecting the area Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Manatee County officials declared a local state of emergency in anticipation of tropical storm conditions expected to hit the area as Hurricane Matthews approaches the east coast.
Four shelters will be open at 4 p.m. Thursday
▪ Manatee High School, 902 33rd St Ct W, Bradenton.
▪ Virgil Mills Elementary, 7200 69th St E, Palmetto.
▪ Myakka Elementary, 37205 Manatee Ave, Myakka City.
▪ R. Dan Nolan Middle School, 6615 Greenbrook Blvd, Lakewood Ranch. (For special needs residents only.)
Both Manatee High and Mill Elementary will be pet-friendly shelters.
All extra-curricular activities and athletic events for Thursday and Friday have also been canceled. Regular after school programs Thursday remained scheduled, however.
“This is an abundance of caution, because we really don’t know what the impact of the storm is going to be,” school district spokesman Mike Barber said.
Sarasota County public schools are scheduled to be open on Friday.
“It is very interesting storm because it is not making landfall in Manatee County, but we are still expected to get tropical storm force winds at the worst case scenario,” Acting Emergency Management Chief Sherilyn Burris said during a press conference Wednesday morning. “Remember that it is never safe to stay in a mobile home or a manufactured home during high winds and to always evacuate to somewhere safer.”
The Manatee County Emergency Operations Center went into a level one, full activation at 8 a.m. Thursday. Currently, Manatee County government is planning to remain open.
“In addition to to potentially getting storm impacts, we cold also be facing evacuees heading to our area because it is a safer place to be,” Burris said.
County officials are in discussions with state and neighboring county officials and considering becoming a host county for those evacuating from the other effected areas.
"The issue right now is uncertainty," said Bob Smith, the county's public safety director during a meeting Thursday of the county commission. "We want to be prepared for the worst ... As of right now, we are only looking at less than an inch of rainfall associated with the storm."
The state of emergency designation approved by the commission will allow county officials to take some preparatory measures such as ordering generators for shelters and other purchasing needs, he said.
"It really helps streamline a lot," he said.
Manatee County has activated its Emergency Operations Center, which will be staffed through at least Friday morning, Smith said.
"Our primary concern is to make sure we have shelters in place for our citizens that need them," he said.
Manatee County continues to be in communication with the school district, which is currently represented at the Emergency Operations Center, Smith said.
"They have not decided to close schools tomorrow," Smith said. "Once the shelters available, we will do a public notice to everyone. They will be available after school lets out today."
Although no evacuations have been ordered, emergency management officials are recommending that manufactured and mobile home residents leave their homes.
Options for these residents being recommended are:
▪ Evacuate to friend's or relative's home.
▪ Evacuate the area as soon as possible. People leaving this area or areas in the projected path of the storm will also be on the road, so if residents decide to evacuate, they should do so with plenty of time to reach their destination.
▪ Evacuate to the hotel or motel. Make arrangements early as rooms will fill quickly with other evacuees.
▪ Evacuate to a public shelters. Public shelters openings will be announced at press conference at 10:30 a.m.
Public Works crews will continue to distribute sandbags through 6 p.m. Thursday.
Sandbags will be distributed at:
▪ Buffalo Creek Park, 7550 69th St. E., Palmetto.
▪ G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave Dr. W., Bradenton.
▪ Lakewood Ranch Park, 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton.
▪ Stormwater Ops, 5511 39th St. E., Bradenton.
▪ Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St. E., Palmetto.
Manatee residents with questions about the storm or about local conditions should call Manatee Citizens Information Center at (941) 748-4501.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments