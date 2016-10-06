Windy conditions forecast for Bradenton

Thunderstorms and breezy conditions are expected in Bradenton through at least Saturday, as Hurricane Matthew creeps toward the Atlantic coast of Florida.
Manatee County and most of the Gulf coast remain under a tropical storm watch.
The National Weather Service said there is a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms on Thursday, which will increase to 50 percent Thursday evening as Matthew comes ashore somewhere on the east coast of Florida. Windy conditions are expected to run from Thursday evening through Friday night, according to the Weather Service.
The chance of thunderstorms Friday is 40 percent, dropping to 30 percent on Friday night and 20 percent on Saturday.
