Manatee, rest of Gulf Coast under tropical storm watch

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Florida Gulf Coast, including Manatee County, according to the National Weather Service.
In a Hurricane Matthew advisory, the Weather Service specified that the watch runs from north of Chokoloskee in Collier County to the Suwannee River in north Florida.
A hurricane watch has also been extended northward from Fernandina Beach to Savannah River on the Atlantic coast, according to the advisory.
http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/refresh/graphics_at4+shtml/153139.shtml?gm_track#contents
Amaris Castillo: 941-745-7051, @AmarisCastillo
