Severe Weather Blog

October 5, 2016 4:53 PM

Manatee, rest of Gulf Coast under tropical storm watch

Hurricane Watch Blog

Severe storm blog by Bradenton Herald reporters

By Amaris Castillo

acastillo@bradenton.com

Manatee

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Florida Gulf Coast, including Manatee County, according to the National Weather Service.

In a Hurricane Matthew advisory, the Weather Service specified that the watch runs from north of Chokoloskee in Collier County to the Suwannee River in north Florida.

A hurricane watch has also been extended northward from Fernandina Beach to Savannah River on the Atlantic coast, according to the advisory.

http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/refresh/graphics_at4+shtml/153139.shtml?gm_track#contents

Amaris Castillo: 941-745-7051, @AmarisCastillo

Related content

Severe Weather Blog

Comments

Videos

Long gas lines reported across Miami-Dade

View more video

About the Hurricane Watch Blog

@BradentonHerald

Bradenton Herald reporters and editors talk about tropical weather, local storm preparedness and other hurricane topics.

Editor's Choice Videos