October 5, 2016 9:28 AM

Matthew to have ‘little to no impact’ on Manatee

By Hannah Morse

Manatee

As Hurricane Matthew is expected to make landfall on the eastern shores of Florida Thursday, no watches and warnings have yet been put in place for Manatee County.

Although Manatee County isn’t in Matthew’s “cone of uncertainty,” residents should still expect scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds and potentially deadly lightning strikes. While flooding is expected for Polk and Highlands counties, the National Weather Service report said “little to no impact is anticipated” in west central and southwest Florida.

Schools are planned to be open as usual for the rest of the week, according to a Thursday update from the Manatee County School District. The school district is working with the County Emergency Management office to provide updates.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts red tide that has persisted in the area since last month to continue to cause respiratory issues through the week.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

