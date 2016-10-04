Watches issued for South Florida, Keys as Matthew pounds Haiti

A hurricane watch was issued for parts of South Florida and a tropical storm watch issued for the Keys Tuesday as Hurricane Matthew, a powerful Category 4 storm, continued to pound Haiti.
A watch means that the region could begin to feel Matthew’s fierce winds within the next two days. The watch extended from Deerfield Beach north to the Volusia and Brevard county line. The tropical storm watch stretched from the Seven Mile Bridge north to Deerfield Beach and included Lake Okeechobee.
At 11 a.m. Tuesday, winds reached 145 mph as the storm pushed north at 10 mph about 90 miles south of the eastern tip of Cuba, National Hurricane Center forecasters said. But forecasters cautioned that rain and storm surge being generated by the sprawling, wet storm may pose just a more severe threat. Intense rain hammered Haiti early Tuesday, triggering a mudslides on the southwest coast and washing rivers over their banks.
“You need to take this very seriously today and tomorrow,” National Hurricane Center Direct Rick Knabb said Tuesday morning. “It’s not just a wind event. Heavy rainfall and inland flooding will be more of a hazard the closer this gets.”
This river water has come down from the hills of Jacmel, here in Leogane. #HurricaneMatthew #MatthewHaiti pic.twitter.com/CarYU0aDAV— Jacqueline Charles (@Jacquiecharles) October 4, 2016
Knabb said forecasters can’t yet say whether the state will take a direct hit, but are confident heavy winds and rains will spread across the state.
In their last update, forecasters said Matthew would likely near the Central Bahamas tonight and make a turn toward the north-northwest by Wednesday, followed by a northwest turn Wednesday night. Most models show a ridge building to the west and continuing to steer the storm toward Florida. Beyond three days, however, the ridge could shift and send the storm back to the east. forecasters said.
As Matthew nears Florida, it is likely to remain a dangerous Category 3 or 4 storm. The last storm to deal such a severe blow was Wilma, which made landfall just south of Marco Island in 2005.
“It will take it a day or so to re-energize, but I think it’s likely to be a four again by Thursday morning when it’s getting near Florida,” Weather Underground meteorologist Jeff Masters said.
No evacuation plans have yet been announced for Miami-Dade County, Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in a press briefing. But he urged residents to prepare for the storm now, stocking up on water, batteries and supplies and securing homes and businesses.
“If we do order evacuations, we will open shelters up in Miami-Dade County that can take care of you,” Gimenez said. To see a list of shelters, go to miamidade.gov/hurricane.
#Hurricane #Matthew made landfall in #Haiti this morning. First Category 4 hurricane landfall in Haiti since Cleo in 1964. pic.twitter.com/d9HtqGCFLY— NOAA AOML (@NOAA_AOML) October 4, 2016
As Florida braces, Matthew’s devastating winds and rain continued to blast Haiti. leaving a wake of destruction. The center crossed southwestern Haiti about 7 a.m., becoming the first major hurricane to strike the island in 50 years. By 11 a.m., the Rouyonne River topped its banks and washed out a highway west of Port-Au-Prince. Widespread flooding and dangerous mudslides are expected across the island where more than 55,000 still live in tents following the catastrophic 2010 earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people.
Another wave about 525 miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico also became Tropical Storm Nicole early Tuesday, with winds reaching 50 mph. The storm was headed northwest at 8 mph, headed for Bermuda and likely to weaken, forecaster said.
Storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).
