Tropical Storm Nicole forms in Atlantic

As wary eyes in Florida watch the monster that is Hurricane Matthew, Tropical Storm Nicole has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
At 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said Nicole, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, was located about 525 miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and was moving to the northwest at 8 mph. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect because of Nicole.
“A turn toward the north-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days,” the Hurricane Center said.
