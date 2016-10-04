Enhanced infrared imagery shows eye of Hurricane Matthew

This animation of NOAA's GOES-East satellite imagery from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 shows Matthew become a major hurricane in the Caribbean Sea. Matthew reached Category 5 status late on Oct. 1 and dropped to Category 4 status the next day. By Oct. 3 Matthew was affecting Hispaniola and Jamaica.
An avenue along the coast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was closed to traffic on Friday, after being damaged by strong waves rough seas that were caused by the effects of nearby Hurricane Matthew.
Donald Trump held an event in Virginia on Monday, saying at one point that veterans who suffer from PTSD are not “strong.” Hillary Clinton reacted to Trump's leaked tax returns, asking how he could lose a billion dollars.