View of Hurricane Matthew from space station

This animation of NOAA's GOES-East satellite imagery from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 shows Matthew become a major hurricane in the Caribbean Sea. Matthew reached Category 5 status late on Oct. 1 and dropped to Category 4 status the next day. By Oct. 3 Matthew was affecting Hispaniola and Jamaica.
An avenue along the coast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was closed to traffic on Friday, after being damaged by strong waves rough seas that were caused by the effects of nearby Hurricane Matthew.
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Monday spoke on the Senate floor regarding the Senate’s long-overdue passage of funding to fight the Zika virus. This was Rubio’s 14th Senate floor speech about Zika this year.