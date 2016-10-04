Haiti under siege by Hurricane Matthew as Florida keeps a wary eye on storm

0:57 Children in Haiti prepare for Hurricane Matthew's impact Pause

0:36 Satellite shows Hurricane Matthew affecting Hispaniola

2:20 Haitian government warns people to prepare for Hurricane Matthew

0:32 A 3D look at the rain inside Hurricane Matthew as it developed

0:52 Hermine floods Anna Maria Island for third day

0:48 Day 2 of Hermine from Anna Maria Island

5:43 Update on Tropical Storm Hermine from emergency management

5:23 Lightning safety tips

1:49 Vice President Joe Biden stumps for Clinton in Sarasota

1:36 Bradenton's Jacqueline Galvano is ready to sing anywhere