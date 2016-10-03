Forecast for Florida worsens as Caribbean braces for Matthew

As Hurricane Matthew’s outer bands began pounding Jamaica and southwest Haiti Monday, the long-term forecast for Florida took a bleak turn.
In their 5 p.m. advisory, National Hurricane Center forecasters said computer models have shifted Matthew’s track westward after three days, putting Florida and the U.S.’s southeast coast at greater risk. The storm was located 225 miles southwest of Port-Au-Prince, traveling at 7 mph. Sustained winds remained at 140 mph, keeping Matthew a fierce Category 4 hurricane.
While forecasters have been wary about the long-range forecast — beyond three days, tracks can be off by as much as 175 miles — they said models Monday afternoon shifted in response to the strengthening of a subtropical ridge. A strong ridge would steer the storm to the northwest. That shift also followed an earlier westward slide, said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy.
“The morning run was generally a little further west, but not like eye-popping. And also it’s one run,” he said. “So in this round of runs, they saw that ridge as stronger. We’ll see if that continues. I’m not convinced.”
With the new forecast track shifting the cone of concern over a large swath of the state, including South Florida, state officials warned residents to get serious about preparations. Monday afternoon, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for the entire state.
"If Matthew directly impacts Florida,” he said, “there will be massive destruction we have not seen in years, comparable to what we saw in Hurricane Andrew."
Around the Caribbean, countries evacuated thousands of residents inland and to shelters as conditions worsened.
In Haiti, government officials went door to door warning residents. Cuban authorities organized a mass exodus and moved more than 430,000 people from the southeast coast. The Dominican Republic relocated another 13,000 people, while Jamaica sent buses to ferry residents from harbor towns. U.S. Naval officials shipped about 700 family members from its base at Guantánamo Bay to Pensacola.
If it hits Haiti, Matthew would be the first major hurricane to strike a direct blow in 50 years, raising concerns about widespread destruction. Forecasters warn the storm could dump up to two feet of rain on the country, with as much as 40 inches possible in some places, likely triggering lethal mudslides.
Seas churned up by the massive storm already have claimed two victims in Haiti near the coastal town of Les Cayes — a fisherman whose body washed ashore Saturday and another whose body was found a little later. A buoy near the storm early Monday recorded a wave height of nearly 34 feet.
Matthew is expected to pick up speed tonight as the center approaches southwestern Haiti and nears eastern Cuba late Tuesday. The storm will likely reach the southeastern and central Bahamas Tuesday night and Wednesday. Rain across the region could be “staggering,” said National Hurricane Center Director Rick Knabb. Parts of Cuba are expected to get 8 to 12 inches, with as much as 20 inches in some locations. Eastern Jamaica, on the storm’s weaker side, could still get 5 to 10 inches, with as much as 20 inches in some locations.
“We will be measuring rainfall in feet, not inches,” Knabb said.
Hurricane force winds spread across 70 miles. Tropical storm force winds covered 370 miles.
The massive storm is also expected to generate dangerous storm surges, with massive waves likely to raise water well in advance of the storm’s arrival. Forecasters warned the south coast of Haiti could see a surge of 7 to 10 feet. Cuba’s southern coast could get 7 to 11 feet. Ten to 15 feet is forecast for the Central and southeastern Bahamas.
Canal St. Georges a huge concern for residents of #CiteSoleil with #MatthewHaiti approaching. pic.twitter.com/Ve5R53zzNv— Jacqueline Charles (@Jacquiecharles) October 3, 2016
Hurricane force winds will likely reach Haiti tonight and eastern Cuba on Tuesday. Matthew could weaken slightly as it passes over the mountainous islands, but forecasters warn it will likely remain a powerful hurricane when it reaches the southeastern Bahamas late Tuesday.
With punishing weather already hitting the islands Monday, people began seeking shelter. In Jamaica’s eastern parish of St. Thomas, where streets were already beginning to flood Monday, more than 700 people left homes in vulnerable, coastal areas. A 200-bed shelter in Kingston was at twice its capacity, prompting the Salvation Army to put out an urgent call for mattresses and cots.
Others, however, ignored warnings. In the old port city of Port Royal at the mouth of Kingston Harbor, Government Minister Desmond McKenzie said two buses sent to evacuate residents ferried only two adults and two children to safety. Others in the neighborhood insisted on staying to protect their homes.
#TrackingMatthew: Gov't to make second attempt to relocate Port Royal residents— JamaicaObserver (@JamaicaObserver) October 3, 2016
Details: https://t.co/0ZdGRc9D0G pic.twitter.com/BRRxkkbo8R
In Haiti, authorities went door to door in the south coast cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie to warn people. At least 1,200 people were evacuated to shelters in schools and churches. Schools were also shuttered in Port-Au-Prince, where residents lined up at gas stations and emptied supermarket shelves.
Some worried the city of roughly a million people would not fare well. “We are not prepared,” unemployed mason Fritz Achelus said as he watched water pool on a downtown street.
Haiti’s dire record of poundings from hurricanes goes back decades, said Colorado State University meteorologist Phil Klotzbach. In 1954, Hurricane Hazel followed a similar path to Matthew, killing 400 before striking the U.S. in the Carolinas. Nearly a decade later, about 7,000 people died when Hurricane Flora struck and dumped nearly five feet of rain in three days.
Even without a direct hit, damage on the island can be brutal. At least 1,200 died after Hurricane Gordon brushed the island in 1994 and in 2004, Jeanne triggered lethal mudslides and flooding as a tropical depression that killed more than 3,000.
“The thing with Haiti is the winds are going to stink but honestly for them, the thing that’s much worse is the rain,” Klotzbach said. “You could see a death toll in the thousands. That’s not out of the realm of possibility.”
Matthew is also moving at half the speed of an average Caribbean hurricane, raising the risk for even more rain, he said.
#Matthew has now generated the most Accumulated Cyclone Energy in eastern Caribbean (S of 20°N, 75-60°W) of any Atlantic hurricane on record pic.twitter.com/ZCbfuSqEcH— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 3, 2016
Jamaica, Haiti and the Cuban provinces of Guantánamo, Santiago de Cuba, Holguín, Granma and Las Tunas all remain under a hurricane warning. The government of the Bahamas issued a warning for the Central Bahamas, including Long Island, Exuma, Rum Cay, San Salvador, and Cat Island. A hurricane watch was issued Monday afternoon for the northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence.
Wadson Cledanor, the technical coordinator in charge of the southern region, said the body of a missing fisherman was recovered Saturday in in Port Salut. Another man, he said, was also reported missing Sunday after his canoe when the canoe broke apart in the sea near the southern city of Aquin. Three others in the canoe swam to safety and reported the missing man.
Flooding has already been reported in two sections of Dame Marie in the nearby Grand' Anse department.
American Airlines ended up canceling more than four dozen flights. It updated its travel policy with waivers in place for 13 central Caribbean airports that may be impacted by Matthew. The policy can be found on its aa.com website.
The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday also posted alerts for Port Miami, the Miami River, Port Everglades, the Port of Palm Beach, the Port of Ft. Pierce and all other South Florida terminals and facilities in advance of the storm, requiring vessels to contact the port commander if they plan to remain. The agency advised other vessels to find safe harbor. Drawbridges may not operate in winds over 25 mph, the Coast Guard said.
Cuban leader Raúl Castro and a group of cabinet ministers arrived in Santiago de Cuba on Saturday to personally oversee hurricane preparations in the six eastern provinces that could be affected. Radio Rebelde reported Sunday evening that nearly 252,000 residents of vulnerable areas of Santiago province were being evacuated.
In 2012, Hurricane Sandy walloped Santiago, causing heavy losses followed by a slow and arduous recovery period. Sandy left 11 dead in its wake in Cuba and damaged 137,000 homes in Santiago alone. Sandy was also the first storm to strike Jamaica in 24 years, causing about $100 million in damage.
“We’re preparing with a lot of discipline, a lot of organization, taking into account the experiences we gained from Sandy,” Lázaro Expósito Canto, first secretary of the Communist Party in Santiago, said on Cuban national television.
“I believe we are very well prepared — better prepared then we were for Sandy,” he said.
Cuba canceled all flights to Santiago de Cuba, Holguín, Camagüey, Guantánamo, Moa, Baracoa, Manzanillo, Bayamo and Las Tunas until further notice. International flights from the island to Port au Prince, Santo Domingo, Fort de France in Martinique, Pointe-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe and Caracas were also canceled. Cuba’s Empresa Ómnibus Nacionales said that all bus travel from Havana and the provinces to the eastern part of the island from Las Tunas to Guantánamo would be suspended as of 5 a.m. Monday.
Stores were open until 10 p.m. this weekend to allow residents of the eastern provinces to stock up on hurricane supplies. Shelters were being prepared and workers were trimming trees and clearing storm sewers Sunday afternoon. The whine of chain saws could be heard in Santiago neighborhoods as neighbors and state workers cut trees and branches expected to threaten roofs in high winds.
In an effort to improve computer models forecasting Matthew’s future track, hurricane hunter flights that investigate the storm are being increased to every six hours. A G-IV capable of high-altitude missions will also be making twice daily flights to gather information around and in advance of Matthew, said hurricane center spokesman Dennis Feltgen. Local weather offices are also increasing the release of weather balloons to collect information every six hours, he said.
“There’s a lot of balls up in the air right now,” he said. “So we’re going to get as much data as we can into these models.”
Miami Herald writers Mimi Whitefield, Carol Rosenberg, Jim Wyss, Jovan Johnson and the Associated Press contributed to this report. Staff writer Jacqueline Charles reported from Haiti
