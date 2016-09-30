Hurricane Matthew intensifies to Cat 2 storm

Hurricane Matthew powered up overnight Thursday, reaching dangerous Cat 2 strength winds.
In their 5 a.m. advisory Friday, National Hurricane Center forecasters said sustained winds in the rapidly intensifying storm had reached 100 mph despite a stiff 23 mph wind shear that would normally hamper strengthening.
The storm was located 130 miles northwest of Curacao and moving west at 14 mph.
Forecasters expect the storm to continue heading west through the Caribbean over the next 36 hours as it slows down. It’s expected to turn north, northwestward sometime between the next two to five days when the ridge weakens. Where the storm turns will make all the difference for islands — Jamaica, Cuba or Hispaniola — that could feel the brunt of the increasingly powerful storm.
Over the next few days, forecasters expect the storm to continue intensifying, likely becoming a powerful Cat 3 storm in three days.
Forecasters said predicting the storm’s strength has been complicated by wind shear, which overnight failed to muffle it.
“The intensity forecast will smooth through what could be some ups and downs in intensity,” forecasters said, with strengthening expected to continue over the next day. The forecast then calls for wind speed to increase to about 115 mph for the next two days, likely speeding up to 120 mph by day three. Once it makes landfall, the storm will likely lose power.
Early Friday, a tropical storm watch remained in effect for Curacao and Aruba and the north coast of South America between Colombia and the Venezuelan border to Riohacha. The areas could get 2 to 4 inches of rain with dangerous rip currents and swells expected for the coasts of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the ABC islands, Venezuela, and Colombia.
