Tropical Storm Matthew headed west toward Caribbean

Tropical Storm Matthew was named the 13th named tropical storm of 2016, slowly making its way toward the Caribbean Sea.
Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique, Barbados, Dominica, St. Lucia and the St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands.
At 11 a.m, it was located about 35 miles southeast of St. Lucia, with maximum stustained winds of 60 mph. It was moving westward at 21 mph.
By Friday, it’s expected to become a hurricane, and by Monday it could be taking aim at Jamaica, western Haiti or eastern Cuba, according to the Hurricane Center.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
