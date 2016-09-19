Tropical Storm Karl projected to speed up, strengthen

The National Weather Service is forecasting Tropical Storm Karl to strengthen Tuesday and to pick up its coming-this-way pace over the next two days.
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Karl had sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving west at 15 mph. It was located about 930 miles east of the Leeward Islands. The storm was expected to make a turn to the west-northwest by late Monday or early Tuesday.
"Slow strengthening" is expected in the next 48 hours, according to the advisory.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
