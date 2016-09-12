Weather alert: Thunderstorms likely in Bradenton this week

Residents of Manatee and Sarasota counties — prepare to have a thunderous week.
According to the National Weather Service, this week will produce thunderstorms and high chances of rain through Saturday. The forecast comes less than two weeks since Hurricane Hermine caused damage and flooding in multiple parts of Manatee County, including Anna Maria Island.
“There’s showers and thunderstorms moving from east to west across both Manatee and Sarasota counties and there’s a 60 percent chance of rain,” National Weather Service meteorologist Richard Rude said of the rest of Monday afternoon. “And thunderstorms may have gusty winds and heavy rain. We’re looking for a high (temperature) around 90 today.”
On Tuesday, Rude said scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning are becoming likely through the afternoon. There will be a 30 percent chance of rain Tuesday morning and a 60 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
“The low temperature tomorrow morning would be about 76 and the high in the afternoon 88,” the meteorologist added.
Thunderstorms will remain likely throughout Wednesday, Rude said, with a 70 percent chance of rain the entire day. The NWS meteorologist said the low temperatures Wednesday morning will be around 76 and the afternoon highs around 89.
“Thursday, we’re still looking for our thunderstorms to be likely but the actual rain chance is only 60 percent,” he said. “Temperatures will be a high afternoon of 89 and low Thursday morning will be 76.”
Rude said Friday’s forecast is expected to have scattered thunderstorms with a 50 percent chance of rain. The low temperatures will be around 76 and the highs around 89.
“Saturday looks about the same as Friday,” he said.
According to Weather.com, a new tropical storm named Ian has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean well to the northeast of the Lesser Antilles and southeast of Bermuda.
“That’s way out in the Atlantic and it’s not going to impact the U.S.,” Rude said.
Amaris Castillo: 941-745-7051, @AmarisCastillo
