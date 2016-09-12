Severe Weather Blog

September 12, 2016 12:02 PM

Tropical Storm Ian forms, no threat to land

Hurricane Watch Blog

Severe storm blog by Bradenton Herald reporters

Bay News 9

Tropical Storm Ian has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

It is the ninth named storm of 2016. Ian is no threat to land.

There is still significant wind shear over the system as the center is well southwest of the deeper convection on the satellite. The storm has winds of 40 mph, is about 800 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and expected to move into the north Atlantic.

There is nothing else going on in the tropics but there is a significant tropical wave forecast to cross Florida today through Wednesday.

This wave will increase Bay area rain chances for much of the week.

