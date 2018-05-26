Saturday AM radar as Alberto heads toward Gulf of Mexico

Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Saturday morning as Subtropical Storm Alberto heads toward the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to drench the state through the holiday weekend.
Cold front could weaken tropical system

National Hurricane Center forecasters said Wednesday the tropical system off Central America could still intensify as it crosses warm Caribbean waters but is now expected to encounter a cold front packing strong upper level winds on Sunday.