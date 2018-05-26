Add the possibility of tornado and floods to your Memorial Day plans in South Florida

South Florida is under a flood watch through Sunday as a premature, but very real, subtropical storm churns slowly toward the Gulf Coast.

Concerned? As state authorities issued warnings of possible flooding and storm surge because of subtropical storm Alberto, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all of Florida's 67 counties Saturday morning.

As of 7:15 a.m., the National Weather Service in Miami said Alberto, the first-named storm of the 2018 season — which technically begins Friday, but who's counting? — had its center currently located about 100 miles east of Cozumel, Mexico, in the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The subtropical storm will move into the Gulf of Mexico today.

Rain chances for South Florida are now at 80 percent Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. Conditions are expected to improve Sunday night and Memorial Day Monday — if 70 percent rain chance is considered an improvement over Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Along with the threat of floods, which could mean about four to eight inches of rain in the Florida Keys and up to a foot in some low-lying locations, and four to six inches along the Miami-Dade and Broward coastlines, tornadoes are also a possibility through tonight, the National Weather Service said.

These tornadoes, if they occur, are expected to pass west of South Florida, the service forecasts.

The weekend Memorial Day barbecue and your summer-opening dip in the ocean isn't looking too good. The service warns of a high risk of rip currents for beaches along the Florida coast. Rain — you're seeing it already if you've ventured outside — and scattered thunderstorms are possible today.

Boating? Forget it. Waterspouts are possible in South Florida, seas at six to 10 feet in the Gulf, with southeast winds of 25 to 35 mph and with gusts to gale force of 60 mph or so. in the coastal and lake waters adjacent to South Florida.

The Weather Channel adds that Alberto's thunderstorms are currently blowing off well to the east from upper-level westerly winds. Clusters of thunderstorms with heavy rain are now aiming at the western two-thirds of Cuba, and making for a wet South Florida.

Conditions are favorable for Alberto to develop into a tropical storm since shearing winds are expected to ease by Sunday, which would concentrate thunderstorms closer to Alberto's low-pressure circulation and warm its core. A dome of high pressure is expected to slow Alberto down as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast late Sunday and early Monday.

Landfall, if Alberto cobbles all the necessary elements, is not expected until late Monday or early Tuesday somewhere between Tallahassee and New Orleans.