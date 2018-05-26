Subtropical storm Alberto: Manatee, other parts of Gulf coast under tropical storm watch

Manatee County and most of the rest of the Gulf Coast are under a tropical storm watch as subtropical storm Alberto takes aim for the Gulf of Mexico.
In its 11 a.m. EDT update, the National Hurricane Center said Alberto was expected to strengthen as it moved northward over the Gulf of Mexico. Its center was located about 20 miles south of the western tip of Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It was moving northward at about 10 mph.
A tropical storm watch has been issued for the west coast of Florida, from Boca Grande to the Anclote River, an area that include Manatee, Sarasota and the rest of the Tampa Bay region. A tropical storm watch also is in place along the Florida panhandle coast eastward to the Aucilla River, according to the Hurricane Center.
A tropical storm watch means storm conditions are possible within 48 hours.
Earlier, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all of the state's 67 counties. On Friday, county commissioners declared a similar emergency in Manatee County.
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham conducted a Facebook Live update at 11 a.m. Saturday. He advised residents along the coast to prepare for the storm by making sure to have their hurricane supplies on hand and cars gassed up, if only as a test run for the upcoming hurricane season that starts Friday.
Though "pretty disorganized and tough to forecast" at the time of the update, Graham predicted Alberto's "swath of clouds and rain" could reach the southern tip of Florida Sunday night and the northern Gulf Coast of Mexico at 8 a.m. Monday.
Expected storm surges along the Florida to Louisiana coast could swell two to four feet, with some areas getting as low as a foot but some topping three feet.
Cedar Key, an island city off the northwest coast at Florida's big bend, is an area of particular concern at this time, Graham said. High tide arrives there Sunday afternoon, coinciding with the effects of the "sloppy" Alberto. These factors could lead to flooding.
A tropical storm watch is in effect for Tampa even though the city is not in the forecast cone, Graham said in his advisory.
"Don't focus on the track so much off the center," Graham stressed. "The rains are across Florida. Focus on the hazards."
To alleviate those hazards, officials in Manatee County began giving out 10 sandbags per household at various distribution locations Thursday. The operation continued throughout Saturday evening at the Manatee County Transit & Fleet Facility, 2411 Tallevast Road.
The Manatee Public Safety Department announced Saturday afternoon that there also offshore risks due to subtropical storm Alberto. Officials tweeted that there are expected wind gusts of 30 mph and those are expected to increase Saturday night and persist through Sunday.
The Miami Herald contributed to this story.
