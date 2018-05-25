Alberto becomes the season's first named storm, a week before it even starts

Alberto, a rare preseason subtropical storm, formed in the Gulf of Mexico Friday, National Hurricane Center forecasters said.
In an 11 a.m. advisory, forecasters said the storm was located about 55 miles south of Cozumel, Mexico with sustained winds of 40 mph and moving to the north, northeast at 6 mph crawl. The storm is expected to pass near the Yucatan coast Friday night and continue to the north over the weekend before turning to the northwest by Monday as it nears the U.S. coast.
Alberto is expected to dump heavy rain, with between 10-15 inches forecast for western Cuba and the Yucatan peninsula. Some locations could get up to 25 inches.
The U.S. central Gulf coast and Southeast will likely see heavy rain later in the weekend, with flooding possible as the system stalls over land.
Cuba and Mexico have issued tropical storm watches for western Cuba and the Yucatan peninsula.
Forecasters upped the storm's status on Friday after local buoys and ship readings reported higher winds. It was designated subtropical because strong upper level winds continue to shear the top, leaving it lopsided. A subtropical system packs the same hazards as tropical storms — heavy rain and wind — but lacks the warm center. Stronger winds also wrap around the storm's edges, rather than the center.
Because the storm's center remains messy, forecasting the track was difficult, forecasters said. A large ridge to the east should steer it north for the next 24 hours. Sometime Saturday, a ridge over Florida and the western Atlantic, and low pressure system in the central Gulf, is expected to speed it up and turn it toward the northwest.
In three to four days, as it nears the north-central Gulf Coast, the ridge should weaken and again slow Alberto down, forecasters said.
Over the next two days, Alberto is expected to intensify only gradually as it continues to encounter the shear. But that's expected to change Sunday or early Monday as it hovers over warm Gulf waters, with winds forecast to increase to 65 mph.
A hurricane hunter plane is scheduled to fly into the storm later today.
Because the system is sucking so much moisture from the Caribbean, much of Florida should brace for heavy rain.
"There will be a surge in tropical moisture over South Florida beginning today and lasting through Memorial Day weekend," Larry Kelly, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Miami office, said Friday morning. "That's really the main concern."
Flooding is possible in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties after weeks of rain that in some locations pushed total rainfall to more than two and three times usual May amounts. Gusty winds and rough seas should increase Saturday, with tornadoes possible Saturday and Sunday. Rip currents are also expected on both coasts, the Miami weather office said.
No flood advisories for South Florida have been issued, but Kelly said they're possible.
"It's something we'll definitely continue to monitor," he said.
