Wednesday night update on the system forming in Gulf of Mexico

Experts say the chances of a system forming have increased for the storm churning near the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.
NOAA Matias J. Ocner
Cold front could weaken tropical system

Hurricane

Cold front could weaken tropical system

National Hurricane Center forecasters said Wednesday the tropical system off Central America could still intensify as it crosses warm Caribbean waters but is now expected to encounter a cold front packing strong upper level winds on Sunday.