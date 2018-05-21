National Hurricane Center tracking low pressure system in the Caribbean

Meteorologists are tracking another disturbance near the Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning that will likely bring rain to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.
NOAA
Cold front could weaken tropical system

Hurricane

National Hurricane Center forecasters said Wednesday the tropical system off Central America could still intensify as it crosses warm Caribbean waters but is now expected to encounter a cold front packing strong upper level winds on Sunday.