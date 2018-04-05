The evolution of Hurricane Irma's storm surge watches and warnings

The National Hurricane Center in Miami has released video that depicts the evolution of Hurricane Irma and the issuance of storm surge watches and warnings as the monster storm struck the U.S. in September 2017.
National Hurricane Center
Cold front could weaken tropical system

Hurricane

Cold front could weaken tropical system

National Hurricane Center forecasters said Wednesday the tropical system off Central America could still intensify as it crosses warm Caribbean waters but is now expected to encounter a cold front packing strong upper level winds on Sunday.