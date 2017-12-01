Sick and desperate after storm, Puerto Rican teacher’s odyssey ends in Miami classroom

More Videos 2:29 Not every Caribbean island was battered this hurricane season Pause 2:47 Teacher from Puerto Rico learns to adapt to life in a Miami high school 0:04 Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart 3:45 Joe Louis Walker headlines Bradenton Blues Festival 1:22 2017 hurricane season hit Manatee hard 2:48 Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama 1:29 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, illuminated in New York 1:02 Will Steve Spurrier coach again? 10:02 Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 2:10 Friends remember Florida man whose remains were found in trash can Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Teacher from Puerto Rico learns to adapt to life in a Miami high school Joanyri Hernandez, a new ninth grade language arts teacher at Barbara Goleman Senior High, left behind her beloved Puerto Rico, and her students there, to start a new life teaching in Miami after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Hernandez says that having her students learn about 'The Odyssey' on their iPhones, giving lessons in English, and braving cold A/C temperatures are just a few of the adjustments she's had to make. Joanyri Hernandez, a new ninth grade language arts teacher at Barbara Goleman Senior High, left behind her beloved Puerto Rico, and her students there, to start a new life teaching in Miami after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Hernandez says that having her students learn about 'The Odyssey' on their iPhones, giving lessons in English, and braving cold A/C temperatures are just a few of the adjustments she's had to make. Emily Michot Miami Herald

