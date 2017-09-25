More Videos

This is what it’s like to fly out of the San Juan airport after Hurricane Maria

By Patricia Mazzei

pmazzei@miamiherald.com

September 25, 2017 12:30 PM

As residents of Puerto Rico try to flee the island following Hurricane Maria’s devastation, they face a hot, dark, uncomfortable experience at San Juan’s Luis Marín Muñoz International Airport, which is functioning with little electricity and badly damaged air-traffic control systems.

Miami Herald reporter Patricia Mazzei, who left the Sunday night after several days of covering the storm, described on Twitter what it’s like to fly out of an airport with limited power and running water — and throngs of other passengers waiting to get out.

