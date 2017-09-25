Hurricane Maria triggers storm warnings for NC coast

More Videos 0:30 Hurricane Maria shifts west and North Carolina watches and waits Pause 0:21 Giant waves sent by Hurricane Irma crash in Key West 0:42 Hurricane Irma floods area near Myakka River State Park 0:21 Hurricane Maria is an increasing threat to NC Outer Banks 2:32 Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria 0:22 The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where 11 died 0:47 Hurricane Irma debris pickup delayed 1:23 Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico 0:14 Wind lashes Dominican Republic as Hurricane Maria passes through 0:40 Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Maria is an increasing threat to NC Outer Banks As Hurricane Maria continues to track north, high winds could start arriving on the N.C. coast as early as Monday with heavy surf expected. The question is if and when it will turn to the northwest. As Hurricane Maria continues to track north, high winds could start arriving on the N.C. coast as early as Monday with heavy surf expected. The question is if and when it will turn to the northwest. NOAA

