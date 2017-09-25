FEMA opens disaster center in Venice

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Venice to assist Florida storm survivors.
Disaster Recovery Centers, or DRC, provide in-person support to individuals and small business owners. Recovery specialists from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administratio and the state, are available to provide assistance with applications or updating their status. Voluntary organizations also offer a variety of services.
The DRC in Venice, 326 Nokomis Ave., could be the closest one to Manatee County, depending on where in the county you live. There also is a DRC at a Hillsborough College campus, 6437 Watson Road, Riverview.
The Venice location opened Monday, along with a location in Miami-Dade. Other DRCs in Florida are located in Fort Myers, Immokalee, Boynton Beach, Green Cove Springs and St. Augustine.
The Venice DRC is opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice.
