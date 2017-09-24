Voicemails from nursing home where 11 died were deleted by governor’s office

More Videos 0:14 Wind lashes Dominican Republic as Hurricane Maria passes through Pause 2:38 Bradenton homeowners get a Hurricane Irma scare 1:41 Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 1:11 Hurricane Maria nears Turks and Caicos Islands 0:50 FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 0:18 Woman attacked violently during road rage incident 4:54 Meet the man who dresses Melania Trump 2:23 Police chase in Florida runs out of gas 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 1:48 Identifying the remains in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where 11 died Carmen Veroy’s 89-year-old parents, Libia and Gabriel Giraldo, survived the ordeal — but Veroy said she could not fathom the overheated conditions in the rehab center until her sister sent her a video of the hallway scene during a visit Tuesday night. Carmen Veroy’s 89-year-old parents, Libia and Gabriel Giraldo, survived the ordeal — but Veroy said she could not fathom the overheated conditions in the rehab center until her sister sent her a video of the hallway scene during a visit Tuesday night. The Veroy Family

Carmen Veroy’s 89-year-old parents, Libia and Gabriel Giraldo, survived the ordeal — but Veroy said she could not fathom the overheated conditions in the rehab center until her sister sent her a video of the hallway scene during a visit Tuesday night. The Veroy Family