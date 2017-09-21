More Videos

  • Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic

    After leaving Puerto Rico without power and with catastrophic flooding, the category 3 storm moves to the Dominican Republic. Maria is also expected to impact the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas on Thursday.

Hurricane

As Maria nears Turks and Caicos, Caribbean islands assess yet another storm’s fallout

By Jacqueline Charles and Elizabeth Koh

jcharles@miamiherald.com

September 21, 2017 10:24 AM

Hurricane Maria reverted to a major Category 3 storm overnight, sweeping along near the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic early Thursday morning as it inches toward the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas. But as Maria continues to rip through the Caribbean, several islands — some battered by their second major hurricane in as many weeks — awoke Thursday trying to assess the damage yet another storm has left behind.

In Dominica, where Maria made landfall with punishing Category 5 winds Monday night, disaster experts from the United Kingdom joined their counterparts from the island, trying to assess the damage and determine where UK aid is needed most. The storm, in addition to demolishing buildings and pounding its mountainous terrain with heavy rainfall, has also isolated the country by knocking out its communications and transportation connections with nearby islands.

The island’s prime minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, had to be rescued from his home after the roof was torn away by the winds, he recounted in a series of Facebook posts Monday. Skerrit officially declared a state of emergency and a curfew Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The death toll on the island has risen to 14, according to CNN, and Dominica’s mountainous crags exacerbate the risk of lethal landslides triggered by Maria’s remnant rains.

“The country is in a daze — no electricity, no running water, as a result of uprooted pipes in most communities, and definitely no land-line or cellphone services on island, and that will be for quite a while,” Hartley Henry, a principal adviser to Skerrit, wrote in an email to the Herald.

In the French territory of Guadeloupe, which was also hammered by the storm, the French government announced it plans to declare a natural disaster for the island by the end of the week, according to AFP. Two people were killed and two remained missing Wednesday, though the death toll is expected to climb.

Puerto Rico was grazed by Hurricane Irma two weeks ago but suffered a direct hit when Maria made landfall in Wednesday’s early-morning hours. Maria’s hurricane-force winds subsided late Wednesday, but authorities warned that the storm’s heavy trailing rains could still trigger life-threatening flash flooding across the island.

Reports were still coming in from the southeastern coast, where Maria came ashore, but Puerto Ricans across the country emerged from their homes and shelters Wednesday to comprehensive ruin: roofs torn from houses, trees ripped from their roots and the entire island’s power grid wiped out by punishing winds and rains.

In the nearby Virgin Islands, where Maria also plowed through St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp called the last day “difficult and exhausting for the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands, especially our friends, family, neighbors and communities on St. Croix.”

Mapp said his government will continue to work with federal partners and others on the U.S. mainland and around the world to clean up and reconstruct the U.S. territory.

“My prayer is for renewed strength and resolve to rebuild all of our islands in the wake of these two terrible storms,” he added. “We are strong and we are resilient.”

Maria, about 95 miles north-northwest of Punta Cana as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning, was already affecting the Dominican Republic early Thursday, with heavy rains reported shortly after midnight in Santiago and downed trees seen in Punta Cana. Haiti was also pounded with similarly heavy rains in the north near Cap-Hatien, and flooding on the west coast near Saint-Marc.

Other northern communities, including Marmelade, Ennery and Gros Morne, were also reporting light to moderate rain as Maria charted its path off the coast.

The storm is expected to take a turn to the north-northwest Friday, keeping Florida out of the path if atmospheric conditions develop as forecast.

