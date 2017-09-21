Maria headed for Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas

The Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas could get lashed by a slightly weakened Maria that could produce dangerous winds, storm surge and heavy rain tonight and Friday.
In an early morning advisory, National Hurricane Center forecasters said over the next 12 to 36 hours, Maria will remain a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it heads to the northwest before turning to the north-northwest Friday. Maria could push a storm surge as high as nine to 12 feet across the islands as it nears.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, Maria was located 190 miles southeast of Grand Turk Islands, with sustained winds of 115 mph. In the coming hours, the storm is expected to strengthen slightly as it moves over warm water. Although it’s encountering some wind shear, forecasters don’t expect those to weaken the storm.
Maria’s trailing storms also continue to dump heavy rain over Puerto Rico, where it landed Wednesday, and the Dominican Republic, raising the risk of dangerous flash floods and mudslides.
The Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas could get hit with eight to 16 inches of rain, with up to 20 inches possible in places.
The Turks and Caicos, which got battered by Irma’s winds and high storm surge on Sept. 8, could take a similar blow from Maria. Hurricane winds extend 60 miles from Maria’s center. Tropical storm force winds extend 150 miles, making the storm slightly smaller than Irma.
The current track keeps Florida out of the storm’s path, but that forecast needs a series of atmospheric conditions, including Hurricane Jose to the north, to behave as predicted.
Follow Jenny Staletovich on Twitter @jenstaletovich
Comments