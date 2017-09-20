Cars line up as Bayside Church volunteers give out free bottled water in preparation for Hurricane Irma on Sept. 7, 2017, in Lakewood Ranch.
Hurricane Irma may have brought out the best in us. Now share your stories of kindness

September 20, 2017 11:47 AM

Less than two weeks ago, Manatee County was bracing for a catastrophic strike from Hurricane Irma. Today, most of us realize how lucky – how truly blessed – we are to have roofs over our heads.

And we are hearing some amazing stories of neighbors helping neighbors, businesses forgetting about profits to help the hungry, the thirsty, the powerless.

How did you fare through Hurricane Irma? We want to share your stories of selfless kindness. Send them, along with photos or videos if you have them, to metro@bradenton.com.

Our hope: Your stories will encourage others to reach out, storm or no storm. That’s good news – real news.

— The Bradenton Herald

