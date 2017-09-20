Evacuees set up in the hallways on Sept. 9, 2017, at the Buffalo Creek Middle School shelter.
Hurricane

Hurricane Irma could cost Manatee students part of their Thanksgiving break

By Richard Dymond

rdymond@bradenton.com

September 20, 2017 11:13 AM

MANATEE

Hurricane Irma not only cost students six days of classroom time, but also slashed six days of pay for hundreds of School District of Manatee County employees who get paid by the hour.

Consideration for those non-salaried workers is one reason why Superintendent Diana Greene said Tuesday that the missed days won’t be just forgotten, as some have asked her to do, she said.

However, it could cost students, and their families, part of their scheduled Thanksgiving break.

Greene noted at a school board meeting Tuesday that the Florida Department of Education is allowing districts to waive two of the six missed days of school, but Greene and school board members sounded adamant that the four remaining missed days will be made up.

“Many of us these days who live pay check to pay check count on that money,” school board member Charlie Kennedy said of the school employees.

“We will make a decision by the end of the week,” Greene said.

One option for Greene is to use the three “hurricane makeup” days already on the school calendar, which are Nov. 20, 21 and 22, just before Thanksgiving on Nov. 23.

