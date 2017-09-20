Petition looks to shine light on electric power linemen

When you think of first responders, you don’t typically think of linemen, but restoring power to homes and businesses after a major storm or hurricane has long been a priority.
The linemen who make that happen, sometimes coming to the area before the storm arrives, are not considered first responders. One Change.org petition has set out to change that.
The petition aims to have linemen recognized as first responders.
“I do not know one Lineman that expects praise, recognition or thanks. However, these brave, hardworking men and women risk their lives everyday to bring comfort and security to people's homes. That is on an easy day! On a storm it gets even worse through sleep deprivation, lack of food and water and horrible weather,” the petition says.
As of Wednesday morning, the petition had more than 39,500 signatures towards its goal of 50,000.
“They deserve so much better than the treatment they are being given and their families deserve to be able to know that yes, their spouse or significant other is okay and safe. These men rush straight into the storm while others are running away. If that isn't what a brave, courageous first responder looks like, than I truly do not know what does,” the petition reads.
Florida Power and Light alone had more than 20,000 linemen, some who came from across the country and Canada, work to restore power in the days after the storm. As of Wednesday morning, there were still 84,457 customers, or about 0.8 percent of the state, living in the dark.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments