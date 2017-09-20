Battered Dominica largely cut off from the world

Mountainous Dominica, the southernmost of the Leeward Islands, escaped Irma’s wrath, but Hurricane Maria’s 160 mph winds overwhelmed the small island, even tearing the roof from the prime minister’s home.

“Initial reports are of widespread devastation. So far we have lost all what money can buy and replace,” Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said on Facebook before communications with the island dropped. Maria made landfall on Dominica Monday night.

But beyond shredded foliage and physical damages, what Skerrit said he feared most were injuries to Dominicans and possible deaths from likely landslides triggered by persistent rains. And that may not be apparent until rescue workers search remote communities.

The first Maria-related fatality report came from neighboring Guadeloupe. Local officials said one person was killed by a falling tree in the overseas French territory and two others were missing after their ship sank near La Désirade, an island that is part of Guadeloupe.

Skerrit, who described the storm as “Rough! Rough! Rough!” was eventually rescued as the violent rains and winds battered the island, which boasts lush tropical rainforests and natural hot springs, including the volcanically heated, steam-covered Boiling Lake.

Y hace 1 hora mas o menos: #Dominica como huracán de categoría 5 en su camino hacia Puerto Rico. #HuracanMaria pic.twitter.com/QA0JqtyPYz — D'Kturrito (@DKturrito) September 19, 2017

On the island of Martinique, south of Dominica, officials said about 25,000 households lost electricity. Maria’s winds and waves deposited large rocks and boulders on seaside roads, caused flooding in Fort-de-France and created a general mess, but for the most part, Martinique escaped major damage.

People walk among debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, after it was hit by Hurricane Maria. Martinique, a French island south of Dominica, suffered power outages but avoided major damage. LIONEL CHAMOISEAU AFP/Getty Images

Dominica’s mountainous terrain only resulted in a slight weakening in the intensity of Maria, said forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. By Tuesday morning Maria had once again become a Category 5 hurricane as it continued on a course that will take it near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Wednesday. The area from Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata on the Dominican Republic’s eastern coast also was under a hurricane warning.

With Hurricane Maria about 80 miles southeast of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Tuesday evening, Gov. Kenneth Mapp said it was time for first responders to batten down. He cautioned residents that there would be no opportunity for help until sometime between mid-morning and noon Wednesday.

In the predawn hours Tuesday, Skerrit posted that as soon as an all-clear is given, rescue workers would begin the search for those injured and trapped in rubble in Dominica.

But communication with Dominica went out shortly after Skerrit’s postings. About the only ones talking with the outside world Tuesday were ham radio operators, who reported flooding and many homes without roofs. A ham radio operator in the capital Roseau said that he would rate devastation around the city at 9 on a 1-10 scale. “Everything is down,” said another ham operator.

Our region has been receiving a beating this year from the #hurricanes. #St kitts and #Nevis will be our brothers keeper. — Timothy Harris (@pmharriskn) September 19, 2017

Rainfall, which the hurricane center said could cause flash floods and mudslides, continued to be a worry. Ten to 15 inches of rain was expected in the Leeward Islands and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands through Thursday with accumulations of up to 20 inches. In Puerto Rico, 12 to 18 inches of rainfall was expected and up to 25 inches in some areas.

The Virgin Islands already took a big hit about two weeks ago from the Category 5 Hurricane Irma.

Guadeloupe, just north of Dominica, was hit hard by driving rain and high winds when Maria’s eye passed near the southwestern tip. Social media posts showed water in the streets and submerged boats Tuesday morning. The government reported that 80,000 homes lost power.

In St. Kitts and Nevis, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mark Brantley tweeted early Tuesday: “Being pummeled by howling winds and torrential rain. We pray for the morning sun and its revelations.”

But through the day the rain kept up relentlessly.

Nearby Dominica was also in his thoughts. The damage “we have heard is horrific,” he said. “The situation there is quite tragic.”